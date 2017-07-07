Ambode assures investors of ease of infrastructure, doing business

Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment towards providing infrastructure and ensuring ease of doing business for local and foreign investors.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said this at the official commissioning of new digital branch of Access Bank at Epe, Lagos, and commended the board and management of for its drive to extend financial inclusion to Epe, he said offered opportunity for jobs creation for the youth.

“For us in Lagos State, we will continue to provide infrastructure for economic development. We remain committed to ensuring ease of doing business,” the governor said.

Welcoming the guest at the ceremony, Herbert Wigwe, managing director of Access Bank, said the bank was going to be a very critical platform in creating economic development in this area.

He said the bank had been able to build a very strong presence not just into the country, but a very strong international presence out in London, Dubai, China, India, etc. “The opening of this branch in Epe is evidence of our strength and perhaps more importantly, is an evidence of our commitment to expand the number of communities we are able to proudly serve. I think it is a very much important commitment of us and to the people of Epe,” he said.

Hope Moses-Ashike

