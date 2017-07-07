Amor Vittone receives ‘threatening’ mails from ‘stalkers’ – Times LIVE
Amor Vittone receives 'threatening' mails from 'stalkers'
Amor Vittone has revealed chilling details of how she and her children have been receiving threatening letters allegedly from a 'stalker' over the past few months. "I've even had some stalking. Letters sent to my home. The contents intimidating me and …
