Amosun, Abike Dabiri's children to wed Saturday

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs, will soon become in-laws. Their children, Ayomide Amosun and Oladipo Dabiri will be getting married on Saturday, July 8 in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and state governors are expected to attend […]

