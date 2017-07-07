Anambra APC urges residents to register for Nov 18 polls

By Ebun Sessou

All Progressives Congress, APC, Anambra State has urged Ndi Anambra to register en-masse for the forthcoming governorship election on November 18.

It also called on the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to align its view with that of Ohanaeze, maka Odinma Ndigbo.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Okelo Madukaife, noted that the party had an overwhelming support base in Anambra State and it is still growing.

Madukaife, who disabused the minds of Ndigbo over a report by one Emeka Emekesiri that they should boycott the forthcoming election, noted that such a report was misleading.

He said: “In line with the stand already taken, we agree with the condemnation by Emekesiri of Kanu’s outburst, but disagree with the former on the perforated claim about an election boycott benefiting APC and even the mere thought of collaborating with IPOB on election boycott.

“We reject the call from Nnamdi Kanu in its totality and urge Ndi Anambra to come out en masse and vote for an APC government to bring development to Anambra State with strong central backing.”

“We seize the moment to restate our condemnation of the treasonable pronouncements made by a collection of faceless youth that called itself Arewa Youth asking a segment of the country to in their country by fiat and any such statements before and after that as morbid jokes carried too far and urge the security agencies in the nation to rise to their responsibility of securing the nation,as we will not support any Nigerian to move from his/her normal location except by choice.

“Finally we assure all prospective voters in Anambra State that those outside the state cannot successfully interfere with the elections in our state, and as such they should gear up to vote, irrespective of whatever empty threats are in the air”, he said.

The post Anambra APC urges residents to register for Nov 18 polls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

