Anambra poll: Chidoka promises grants, business connections to traders

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Aviation Minister and United Progressive Party, UPP, governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Chief Osita Chidoka, has said his government will avail traders in the state financial facilities and international business connections as part of his economic agenda to reposition the state as the commercial nerve centre of the nation.

Chidoka, who spoke while commissioning his campaign offices in Ihiala and Ekwusigo Local Governments, lamented the level of neglect suffered by the masses in the areas and vowed to ensure fast-tracked interventions through accelerated development, adequate government presence and equal representation of the areas in the government.

Affirming that Anambra people are very hard working and highly creative but have been impeded by finance and appropriate business environment, Chidoka said they only needed the right encouragement to excel as global players in their various fields of endeavour.

He said: “Our target is to turn around the fortunes of our people. We will, therefore, run a government that pays attention to the actual needs of the citizens and apply the resources of the state to projects that have direct bearing on the masses.

“Anambra people are known for their prowess as traders and business people. We will, therefore, do all it takes to make them excel in their businesses.

“In our first year in office, government will create a special financial package to provide our traders with the resources to upgrade their businesses.”

We will then step in to modernize our existing markets and open new ultra modern markets in other strategic parts of the state, including Ihiala. We have perfected plans to relocate and modernize the Nkwor Ogbe market here in Ihiala and to empower the traders to upgrade their businesses.

“We must make our traders in Anambra to become global players by availing them with facilities and platforms that directly connects them with their business partners in other parts of the country and the world, so that they will explore new, faster and more profitable ways of doing business and ultimately excel as individuals and groups”, he said.

The post Anambra poll: Chidoka promises grants, business connections to traders appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

