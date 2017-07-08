Andrea Conti Joins AC Milan

AC Milan have made their seventh signing of the transfer window, bringing Andrea Conti into the fold from Atalanta.

Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini have all switched to the San Siro, while coach Vincenzo Montella has agreed a new contract.

Conti, signed a five-year contract at the San Siro after joining from Atalanta for €24 million.

The Rossoneri have now spent a total of €150 million so far in the transfer window.

Conti played 31 games for Atalanta, as they finished fourth in the league, two places above AC Milan and qualifying for the Europa League.

