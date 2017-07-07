Annie Idibia attends her stepson’s graduation with his mum Sunmbo (See Photos)

2Face’s wife, Annie Idibia and his baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye stepped out to show support to his first son, Nino who graduated today. Annie shared some videos from the event on her Snap.

