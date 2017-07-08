Anti-polio War: Local Councils Seeks Total Compliance With Immunization

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Pregnant and nursing mothers across Katsina State have been advised that regular immunization doses for their children at clinics and dispensaries in their communities and during Immunization Plus Days (IPDs) were a necessity and a pivot on which the fight against polio in Nigeria rests.

The Primary Health Care (PHC) Director, Daura Local Government Council, Ahmed Murtala, who gave the charge at the flag off of a week-long immunization campaign against poliomyelitis in Daura, revealed that a taskforce on social mobilization meeting had been concluded in the area to ensure success of the current exercise.

He also said community dialogue and compound meeting with leaders and parents were held in Sabon gari, Tundun Wada and Mazoji communities to enlighten the public on the importance of the exercise, adding the over 62, 000 eligible children are expected to immunized across the 11 wards in the area.

The exercise has also been flagged off in all local councils across the state with high turn-out of stakeholders as health personnel in Mani Local Government Area took the immunization to playgrounds, schools, farms and motor parks for easy capture of all eligible children for two days prior to the general house to house exercise started on Saturday.

The Director of Health in the area, Bishir Usman Dutsi, who disclosed this to journalists in Mani, said the local council received 90, 000 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) in this round to immunize over 80, 000 eligible children across the area.

The PHC Director said about 145 health personnel were deployed to cover 11 wards in the area to ensure the success of the exercise and called on all stakeholders to ensure all hands were on deck towards combating non-compliance in the area.

He also expressed appreciation over the support the council had received from the state government, traditional and religious leaders as well as Non-Governmental Organisations for the success of the IPDs in the area.

In Sandamu, the exercise was launched at Alhaj Yawa Village at Rijar Ismai’l District by the Head of Administration of the local government, Sada Rawaya’u, represented by the PHC Coordinator in the area, Sarki Abdu Zango, who pointed out that a taskforce on social mobilization meeting with traditional rulers had been carried out in the area in an effort to ensure greater success of the on-going exercise.

