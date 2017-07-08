Anti-sexuality education campaign: NAPPS decries parents’ low turnout in FCT

The ‎National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS)‎ has decried the low turnout of parents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the walk out campaign against comprehensive sexuality education ‎in the territory.

The President of the association, Mrs Samira Jubir, made the remark in Abuja on Saturday during the campaign.

Jubir said the parents were expected to turn out in large numbers and raise one voice against child abuse and comprehensive sexuality education in the territory.

The president explained that the walk out campaign became necessary so as to inculcate values in the Nigerian children “because they are the leaders of tomorrow”.

“We want the parents to be part of efforts to control what their children watch on Television.

“How their children use the social media and the need to protect their children and the kind of books they read.

“We need to raise one voice of protecting the Nigerian children against the exposure to uncensored technology, social media, child abuse and contents of comprehensive sexual education that are not worth it,’’ she said.

The post Anti-sexuality education campaign: NAPPS decries parents’ low turnout in FCT appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

