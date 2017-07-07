Pages Navigation Menu

Antibiotic-Resistant Gonorrhea Superbug spreading Worldwide – WHO

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that an untreatable strain of gonorrhea is spreading worldwide after the superbug was discovered in at least three people. The bug is said to be “very smart,” evolving to develop resistance to antibiotics every time a new one is used against it. It is estimated that 78 million people […]

