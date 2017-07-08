Any Cleric Preaching Against Immunization Is Fake, Says Sultan

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Any Islamic cleric preaching against immunization is fake and does not have the interest of the people at heart, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar 111 has said.

Sultan, who is the President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA) made the observation yesterday at the NYSC permanent Orientation Camp in Wamakko town of Wamakko local government during the National Flag-Off ceremony of the July 2017 Sub-National Immunization Plus Day in Sokoto.

The religious cum traditional leader, who divulged that, Islam encourages any endeavour that could lead to good health, added that, without good health you cannot even worship your God.

“Must Nigerians from the ages of 50 and above were freely immunized, hence, we continue to wonder why they as parents are now refusing to allow their wards to be immunized?,

“Routine immunization against wild polio virus is better than treatment. Therefore, lets not allow our children get crippled by polio.

“Supposing there is law that proscribed punishment for any parent whose ward get crippled because of wild polio virus, no parent would be non compliant” Sultan insisted.

While advising that, the federal government budget for health should provide for a meeting with stakeholders including traditional leaders, Sultan

Speaking earlier, the Director General, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Fiscal Shuaib decried that Nigeria is currently the largest country with the highest number of un-immunized children.

He added that, Nigeria remained the second country highest infant and maternal morality rates in the world.

In his efdorts to speedily right the wrong, Dr. Faisal said, they have taken some steps to re-launch routine immunization in the country.

“Since my assumption of office, we have been brainstorming and reaching out to various key stakeholders in the landscape on how best we can rebrand, revamp and re-launch routine immunization and strengthen PHC within the shortest possible time.

“To this end, we have moaned out 4 strategicdirections to re-position the activities of NPHCDA, quickly closing out on polio, strengthening routine immunization, focused PHC revitalization and strengthening governance accountability”.

On his part, governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal maintained that they are committed to reversing every negative statistics about Sokoto through deliberate effort at ensuring that the right thing is been done.

He also added that the state government will not hesitate to punish any local government chairman who does not take the issue of immunization withi his domain very seriously.

