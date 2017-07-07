Any Minister that disrespects Osinbajo should be sacked – Sagay
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has said any Minister who publicly disagrees with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo risks being sacked for insubordination. Sagay said this in a statement on Thursday, while reacting to a statement made by Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, […]
Any Minister that disrespects Osinbajo should be sacked – Sagay
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!