APC lauds A-Court’s ruling on Delta Exco tussle

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— Chairman, Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Jones Erue, yesterday, applauded the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State, which overturned an earlier judgment by a Delta State High Court sitting at Asaba, which sacked the state executive and ordered the conduct of a fresh congress.

Erue in a statement by the acting State Secretary of the party, Leonard Obibi, while applauding the judiciary for the ruling, said that “The legal battle which had been on for years, had cast blight on the legal standing of the State Executive Committee.”

Describing the ruling as a no victor and no vanquished, Erue said: “Notwithstanding this noble and just outcome, I wish to emphasize that this result only serves as an impetus to refocus and harness the strengths of the party into a formidable organ that all its members will be proud of.

“Today is a day for mutual forgiveness and it is important to begin a new phase that will erase divisions in our midst, while preparing all our members to redirect their energies towards our common interests.

“To this end, I advice all party members to note that with this judgment, there is no victor and no vanquished and it is now time to pull our internal capacities together.”

