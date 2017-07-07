Pages Navigation Menu

APGA threatens legal action over non conduct of council elections in kogi

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Kogi chapter, on Friday threatened to drag Kogi Government to court over alleged refusal to conduct elections into the 21 local governments in the state. Muhammed Lawal, state Chairman of the party, who disclosed this at a news conference in Lokoja said the constitution of caretaker committees as Administrators…

The post APGA threatens legal action over non conduct of council elections in kogi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

