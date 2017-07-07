Pages Navigation Menu

Aregbesola reveals who will decide next Osun governor

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, has disclosed that only God can decide who will succeed him as governor of the state. He made the disclosure on Thursday while responding to the request of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, asking that people of his town to produce the next governor of the state, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

