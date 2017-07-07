Aregbesola under fire for calling Davido’s father mad man

The family of Isiaka Adeleke has fired back at Governor Rauf Aregbesola for describing business mogul, Deji Adeleke, as a mad man. Deji is the father of famous singer, Davido. Aregbesola had knocked family members of the late Senator Adeleke for using the death of the late politician to manipulate the minds of Ede people, […]

Aregbesola under fire for calling Davido’s father mad man

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

