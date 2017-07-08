Army Distributes Drugs, Donates Borehole To Community

By Aliyu Yusuf, Zaria

Nigerian Army, Zaria, has distributed free drugs to Gyellesu community worth millions of Naira and commissioned a borehole at Jushi in zaria, Kaduna state .

The free drugs was distributed to patients with different illness among Gyellesu community, as part of the activities marking 2017 Army Day celebration, held Gyellesu, Zaria

Distributing the drugs , Colonel Adamu Dan Bauchi rtd, said the effort was in-line with the philosophy of the Army Chief General Yusuf Burutai of strengthen Army civil relationship

He observed that, the Army Chief has designed intervention programs such as , medical outreach as well as laudable projects as part of the Nigerian Army corporate social responsibilities among several communities

He said the gesture would enhance unity and understanding among civil and military ,urged the Gyellesu community in Zaria to reciprocate this gesture by supporting the Nigerian Army in converting crimes and security challenges in Nigeria

While commissioning a borehole donated to Jushi community ,Brig General Hassan Mamman Lai {RTD] lauded the commandant of the Depot NA for strengthen civil military relationship by bringing succor to Jushin Waje community

He emphasized that this gesture would touch the lives of people in Jushi community, adding that it would enhance livelihood and promotes understanding between the military and civilian in zaria

He urged them to properly utilize the borehole as the source of water for domestic use and other activities in the area.

Mamman Lai , commended the commandant Depot NA for this laudable initiative ,described it as worthy of emulation.

The activities executed during the Army remembrance day , includes sanitation exercises from Agoro Round about terminates at PZ round about zaria

The post Army Distributes Drugs, Donates Borehole To Community appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

