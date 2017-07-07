Arsenal recruit goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo as Arsene Wenger continues his backroom staff reshuffle – Mirror.co.uk
Arsenal recruit goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo as Arsene Wenger continues his backroom staff reshuffle
Arsenal have made a further addition to their backroom staff by recruiting goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo. The 42-year-old was something of a journeyman during his playing career, counting Basingstoke Town, Crawley, Sheffield United and Havant and …
Jens Lehmann returns to Arsenal as a coach
"He will take a general position in Wenger's team" – German spotted at London Colney after joining Arsenal
