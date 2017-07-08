Ask the Tax Ombud for help with SARS service issues – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Ask the Tax Ombud for help with SARS service issues
Independent Online
With tax-filing season upon us, now is a good time to remind ourselves of the valuable role played by the Tax Ombud, Judge Bernard Ngoepe, and his office. The Tax Ombud is independent of the South African Revenue Service (SARS). According to its …
Pay your dues this tax season
SARS implements refund processes to ensure accuracy
Tax ombud investigates 'undue delays' in tax refunds
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!