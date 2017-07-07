Asset Declaration In Full Swing -President Sirleaf Reminds Public Officials, Aspirants – Global News Network
|
Global News Network
|
Asset Declaration In Full Swing -President Sirleaf Reminds Public Officials, Aspirants
Global News Network
In the midst of challenges to fight corruption in the country, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has reminded public officials along with presidential and representative aspirants to declare their assets and liabilities. Reminding public officials Friday …
Liberia: Lawmakers, Please Consider Tax Cut Deal for Cement and Steel Factory With Care
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!