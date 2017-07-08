Pages Navigation Menu

ASUU declares strike in Varsity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, chapter of the Obafemi Awolowo University, has declared a two-day strike in solidarity with the school’s embattled former vice chancellor, Anthony Elujoba, who is facing corruption trial. This position was reached at an emergency congress held Friday by the lecturers. ASUU said the accused professor was not guilty of …

