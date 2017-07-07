Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atalanta Close To Re-signing Middlesbrough’s Midfielder Marten de Roon

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Middlesbrough’s Marten de Roon is close to sealing a £19million return to his former club Atalanta.

Middlesbrough signed Dutch midfielder Marten De Roon from the Serie A side for £12m last year but he looks set to leave Teeside following relegation from the top flight.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Atalanta are in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park, after Franck Kessie joined AC Milan on a two-year loan with the option to buy

He scored five goals in 35 competitive games for the Premier League club this season.

His goals included a late headed equaliser away to Manchester City, and the winner in Boro’s home victory against north east rivals Sunderland.

The post Atalanta Close To Re-signing Middlesbrough’s Midfielder Marten de Roon appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.