Atalanta Close To Re-signing Middlesbrough’s Midfielder Marten de Roon

Middlesbrough’s Marten de Roon is close to sealing a £19million return to his former club Atalanta.

Middlesbrough signed Dutch midfielder Marten De Roon from the Serie A side for £12m last year but he looks set to leave Teeside following relegation from the top flight.

Atalanta are in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park, after Franck Kessie joined AC Milan on a two-year loan with the option to buy

He scored five goals in 35 competitive games for the Premier League club this season.

His goals included a late headed equaliser away to Manchester City, and the winner in Boro’s home victory against north east rivals Sunderland.

