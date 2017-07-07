Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Athletic Bilbao squad shave heads for cancer-stricken teammate – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Athletic Bilbao squad shave heads for cancer-stricken teammate
Vanguard
The entire Athletic Bilbao squad have shaved their heads in solidarity with teammate Yeray Alvarez, who is undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer. Image: @AthleticClub/Twitter). The team surprised the 22-year-old midfielder, who was forced to …
Entire Athletic Bilbao team shave their heads in support of Yeray Álvarez as he undergoes chemotherapyTelegraph.co.uk
Athletic Bilbao squad shave heads in support of Yeray Alvarez as defender battles testicular cancerDaily Mail
Yeray Alvarez: Athletic Bilbao players shave heads to support defender diagnosed with cancerBBC Sport
Mirror.co.uk –The42 –Eurosport.co.uk –Xinhua
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.