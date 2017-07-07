Pages Navigation Menu

”Attention Has Fall On Me”: Tekno Tweets After Wizkid Shaded Him

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

I believe you are aware of the beef between Wizkid and Davido with Tekno being the latest ingredient in the barbecue. Recent developments are indicating that the beef is just a publicity stunt to keep the artistes involved trendy. We all know Wizkid is dropping his ”Sounds from the other side” project by June 14, …

