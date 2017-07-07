CAF Confederation Cup: Rabat, Rivers United in fight to finish – The Eagle Online
CAF Confederation Cup: Rabat, Rivers United in fight to finish
Both sides suffered defeats last weekend to cripple their hopes of advancing into the quarterfinals. FUS Rabat and Rivers United will meet in the final round of Group A matches in the CAF Confederation Cup, set for Stade de FUS on Friday (tonight) at 8pm.
