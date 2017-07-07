Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAF Confederation Cup: Rabat, Rivers United in fight to finish – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

CAF Confederation Cup: Rabat, Rivers United in fight to finish
The Eagle Online
Both sides suffered defeats last weekend to cripple their hopes of advancing into the quarterfinals. FUS Rabat and Rivers United will meet in the final round of Group A matches in the CAF Confederation Cup, set for Stade de FUS on Friday (tonight) at 8pm.
Sadam looks to replicate debut performanceSuperSport
Uganda: Buoyant KCCA Seek Better Fortunes 20 Years LaterAllAfrica.com
Austine, Ovoke confident Rivers Utd will redeem image in MoroccoDaily Trust

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.