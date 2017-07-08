Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Badoo Killings: Police arrests 87 Suspects, Releases Wanted List

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it has arrested 87 suspects in connection to the Badoo cult killings. The Police has also released a wanted list, urging the general public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of those in it. The 87 suspects were arrested in an all-night operation on their hideouts […]

The post Badoo Killings: Police arrests 87 Suspects, Releases Wanted List appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.