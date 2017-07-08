Bakassi killings: FG summons Cameroonian ambassador
The Foreign Affairs Ministry has summoned Cameroon’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Abbas Salahedine to give explanations on the report of maltreatment and killings of Nigerians in the Bakassi Peninsula by Cameroonian Gendarmes This is contained in a statement by the Ministry’s Acting Spokesperson, Mrs Jane Adams. It expressed anger on the incident which was […]
