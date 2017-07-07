Barcelona consider four-man shortlist for Verratti alternative, mystery €45m bid rejected for flop – CaughtOffside
|
CaughtOffside
|
Barcelona consider four-man shortlist for Verratti alternative, mystery €45m bid rejected for flop
CaughtOffside
Barcelona are reportedly considering other players to solve their midfield headache, while they've rejected a huge offer for Andre Gomes. The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti this summer …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!