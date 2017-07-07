Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Calls Marco Verratti A ‘Prisoner’ Of PSG

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has referred to his transfer target Marco Verratti as a ‘prisoner’ of Paris Saint-Germain and claimed the Ligue 1 club has refused to enter into negotiations over the Italian midfielder.

Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo that Verratti wants to come to Barcelona, but PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is preventing the deal going through because selling his star midfielder would damage his reputation.

‘We want Marco Verratti and he wants to come here,’ Bartomeu said. ‘Verratti is a player that interests us for a transfer, the coaches believe he is good enough to play in the Barca midfield.

‘Marco Verratti is a prisoner of the Emir (Qatar’s head of state),’ the Barcelona chief added. ‘El-Khelaifi has told me that if he sells (Verratti) then they would never forgive him in Doha.’

