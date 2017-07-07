Beautiful Photos Of Mike Adenuga’s Daughter At Her Traditional Wedding

Billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga‘s beautiful daughter, Oyinda Adenuga, had a secret traditional wedding yesterday. She looked radiant in her Deola Sagoe outfit as Celebrity makeup artist, Banke Meshida-Lawal, shared the photos of the beautiful bride. More photos:

