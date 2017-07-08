Yam export will not affect local consumption, price – Committee chairman – The Eagle Online
|
Vanguard
|
Yam export will not affect local consumption, price – Committee chairman
The Eagle Online
He said that it was necessary to allay the fears of the citizens that yam would soon become scarce and costlier because of its export. Prof. Simon Irtwange, the Chairman, Technical Committee on Nigeria Yam Export Programme, says the exportation of yam …
Yam exports : Ogbeh dismisses criticisms
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!