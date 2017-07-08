Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yam export will not affect local consumption, price – Committee chairman – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Yam export will not affect local consumption, price – Committee chairman
The Eagle Online
He said that it was necessary to allay the fears of the citizens that yam would soon become scarce and costlier because of its export. Prof. Simon Irtwange, the Chairman, Technical Committee on Nigeria Yam Export Programme, says the exportation of yam …
Yam exports : Ogbeh dismisses criticismsTVC News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.