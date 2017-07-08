Pages Navigation Menu

Begging celebrities for money on social media is being fake – Darey Art Alade – Vanguard

Begging celebrities for money on social media is being fake – Darey Art Alade
Vanguard
Award-winning singer, Darey Art Alade, has condemned fraudulent fans who beg celebrities for money on social media, saying that such people are fake; without real problems. In a recent interview, the alternative music singer advised celebrities to be …

