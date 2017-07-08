Begging celebrities for money on social media is being fake – Darey Art Alade

By Rotimi Agbana

Award-winning singer, Darey Art Alade, has condemned fraudulent fans who beg celebrities for money on social media, saying that such people are fake; without real problems. In a recent interview, the alternative music singer advised celebrities to be mindful of fans who beg them for money because in spite of how the public see celebrities, they are also laden with personal problems.

According to the Pray for me crooner, he doesn’t care about what happens on social media because he also has his own problems. However, he promised to continue helping people who truly need financial assistance as he has always done in the past.

“You just have to know what’s genuine and what’s not genuine; everybody get problem, even me sef I get problem, but I nor dey follow my celeb crush. It’s just because its public domain you just don’t know, but we spend our lives at times helping other people; I don’t really care about social media, half of the people there are not real.

I’ve heard all sorts, if it’s not money then its relationship advice or one thing or the other. You just try and help whoever you can, the one you see; it’s not everybody that sits down on the social media looking for answers”, he said.

The post Begging celebrities for money on social media is being fake – Darey Art Alade appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

