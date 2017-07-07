Benin-Lagos Road Shut Down As Armed Robbers Attack, Shoot Driver Dead (Photos)

Angry bus drivers have blocked the Benin-Ore-Lagos Road after an armed Robbery attack in the early hours of Friday left one driver dead and one seriously injured. According to reports, the incident occurred around Okada area of Benin, Edo state.

The corpse of the driver who was killed has been laid on the floor as the protesters called on the presence of security operatives on the road.

