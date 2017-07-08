Biafra: Fight military or keep quiet – Oyebode dares Nnamdi Kanu

Akin Oyebode, Professor of International law and jurisprudence, has warned Igbo leaders to call Nnamdi Kanu to order over his agitation for Biafra. The don, who insisted that independence must be fought for and won, dared Nnamdi Kanu to confront the Nigerian military first, “then there’s question of recognition”. He was reacting to demand by […]

Biafra: Fight military or keep quiet – Oyebode dares Nnamdi Kanu

