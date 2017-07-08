Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu storms Anambra, says “no referendum, no election in South-East”

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nanmdi Kanu, on Friday visited Onitsha, Anambra State. He restated that there would be no election in Anambra and the entire south east region if referendum was not conducted preparatory for the restoration of Biafra. Kanu and his entourage arrived Learning Field premises, Omagba Phase II, Onitsha, […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu storms Anambra, says “no referendum, no election in South-East”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.