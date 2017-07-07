Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Thousands Of People Shouting ”No Election” Welcomes Nnamdi Kanu In Onitsha (VIDEO)

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Video shows mammoth crowd welcome Overall leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Anambra on Friday.

This event which held at Learning Field Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha had an innumerable number of Biafrans who chanted different songs, to support their Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and also to pass a message that “No Election” will be held in Anambra state.

Watch Video.

