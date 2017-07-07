Biafra: We Don’t Support Nigeria’s Break Up – Britain (VIDEO)

The British envoy in very clear terms dissociated the British authorities from any form of agitation saying that Britain is in support of the unity of Nigeria and also supports the Nigerian government.

Mr Arkwright was speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Friday when he visited the speaker of the state house of assembly.

He said Nigeria is important to Britain and that his country strongly believes in one Nigeria.

“We have nothing to do with any agitation aimed at the break-up of Nigeria. We strongly support the unity of Nigeria. We strongly support the Federal Government and that is the position the British government has held consistently,” he said.

“So, we have absolutely no interest in stirring up any agitation and anybody who claims that the British government is involved in any way in any of that is completely wrong.”

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright on the agitation for the state of Biafra.

