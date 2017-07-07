Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Why Igbo leaders, governors are against Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

The Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Friday gave reasons why it prefers restructuring to secession. Ohanaeze explained that “no ethnic group has more stake in the Nigeria project than the Igbo and as such Igbos cannot consider a break up as a viable option.” The President General of the organization, John Nnia Nwodo made […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

