Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Why Obasanjo Will Die – Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday, July 6, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo will die, for condemning the Biafra agitation.

Kanu stated this in reaction to Obasanjo’s comment that Nigerians must do everything possible to stop the agitation for Biafra led by Kanu.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

In a video obtained posted by a Facebook user, Somto Okonkwo, Kanu said he and the people are indestructible and no man can stop Biafra from coming.

He said that the former president was going to die for speaking those words so that they will know how powerful the people of Biafra are.

The post Biafra: Why Obasanjo Will Die – Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.