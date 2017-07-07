Pages Navigation Menu

Big Brother Naija 2017 ex- housemates reunite for a movie premiere (Photos)

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

Former Big brother Naija housemates, Cocoice, ThinTallTony, Kemen, Soma, Miyonsea Bassey and Ese all stepped out to show support  to Bisola on her new movie, Picture Perfect.   Bisola Aiyeola looked  flawless and glamorous as ever to the premiere in a black dress with feather details. More photos below…  

