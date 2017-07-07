Bill Cosby To Be Retried For Indecent Assault – SIGNAL (press release)
Bill Cosby is set to be retried on historic charges for sexual assault, despite the judge declaring a mistrial just last month. Cosby's highly-publicised indecent assault trial came to a dramatic close with a hung jury verdict on June 17, after a jury …
