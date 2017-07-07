Blac Chyna Files Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian Through Her Lawyer, Lisa Bloom

Blac Chyna has gone to file a restraining order against her estranged husband, Rob Kardashian for revenge porn and domestic violence.

This was announced on Twitter by a human rights lawyer – who would be representing Chyna in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday – Lisa bloom.

Lisa tweeted: “I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

