Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blac Chyna’s Alleged Side Man’s Pregnant Girlfriend Surfaces

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The deadly love triangle between American model and mother of two, Blac Chyna, her ex-fiancee and baby daddy, Rob Kardashian and the alleged side boyfriend, Ferrari Tru has just gotten messier. The messy relationship which was revealed on social media by Rob Kardashian who accused Blac Chyna of cheating on him and not being a…

The post Blac Chyna’s Alleged Side Man’s Pregnant Girlfriend Surfaces appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.