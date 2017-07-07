Blac Chyna wants restraining order against Rob Kardashian – Toronto Sun
|
Toronto Sun
|
Blac Chyna wants restraining order against Rob Kardashian
Toronto Sun
Blac Chyna's lawyer is seeking a restraining order against the model's ex, Rob Kardashian, after he posted sexually explicit images of her on Instagram and Twitter. Kardashian posted the images on Wednesday (05Jul17) during an explosive social media …
Rob Cut Me Off But I Don't Care
I'm Getting a Restraining Order Against Rob
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!