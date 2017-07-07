Pages Navigation Menu

Blac Chyna wants restraining order against Rob Kardashian – Toronto Sun

Posted on Jul 7, 2017


Blac Chyna wants restraining order against Rob Kardashian
Blac Chyna's lawyer is seeking a restraining order against the model's ex, Rob Kardashian, after he posted sexually explicit images of her on Instagram and Twitter. Kardashian posted the images on Wednesday (05Jul17) during an explosive social media …
Rob Cut Me Off But I Don't CareTMZ.com
I'm Getting a Restraining Order Against RobTMZ.com

