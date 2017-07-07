Blackmagic teams up with Fetty Wap on New Single “Wonder” | Listen on BN

Nigerian afrobeats star Blackmagic returns with a massive collaboration titled “Wonder” featuring American superstar Fetty Wap. Speaking about the track, Blackmagic states: The song is inspired by an ode to the beauty that African women possess, and the power of that beauty to inspire art and creativity. The song is about the pure pleasure of watching […]

The post Blackmagic teams up with Fetty Wap on New Single “Wonder” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

