Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BLF fails to comply with court order – News24

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

BLF fails to comply with court order
News24
FILE: Black First Land First (BLF) members outside an Absa branch at Gandhi Square during a picket to force Absa to pay back the money. (Nation Nyoka, News24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories.
Mbalula urges BLF to respect court order to stop intimidating journalistsTimes LIVE
Mbalula slams 'disgusting & distasteful' BLF's behaviourEyewitness News
A phone call from Zuma could end attacks on the mediaIndependent Online
Citizen –eNCA –Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –South African Broadcasting Corporation
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.