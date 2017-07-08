Blue Ivy Shows Off Rapping Skills on JayZ’s ‘4:44’ Album

The physical edition of JAY-Z‘s album, “4:44,” is out today, we are surprised with a track where Blue Ivy raps her heart out. The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z featured in a track called “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” giving a 45-second rap on her dad’s new album. The budding rap princess starts her flow with: …

The post Blue Ivy Shows Off Rapping Skills on JayZ’s ‘4:44’ Album appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

