BN Beauty presents #BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa in an African inspired Shoot

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate Uriel Oputa looks lovely in new photos which have the African theme. Using Ankara and bold colours, Uriel taps into her Mama Africa side. See the photos Credits Photography/Stylist: @tariesbeautylounge Necklace: @sfsnaija  Makeup: @prestige_ng Eyelashes: @shadesbyjulietibrahimlashes

