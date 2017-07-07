BN Beauty presents #BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa in an African inspired Shoot

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate Uriel Oputa looks lovely in new photos which have the African theme. Using Ankara and bold colours, Uriel taps into her Mama Africa side. See the photos Credits Photography/Stylist: @tariesbeautylounge Necklace: @sfsnaija Makeup: @prestige_ng Eyelashes: @shadesbyjulietibrahimlashes

The post BN Beauty presents #BBNaija’s Uriel Oputa in an African inspired Shoot appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

