Boakai Promises Modern Markets Across Liberia If Elected – Liberian Daily Observer
|
Liberian Daily Observer
|
Boakai Promises Modern Markets Across Liberia If Elected
Liberian Daily Observer
The standard bearer of the Unity Party, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has promised to build modern market structures throughout the country, if elected on October 10. Dedicating the Yekepa Market Hall in Yekepa, Nimba County last Wednesday, Vice …
PYJ Describes Boakai's Support Pronouncement as Philosophical Statement
Another lawmaker endorses Boakai
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!